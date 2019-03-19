All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
25 Encanto Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 Encanto Drive

25 Encanto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25 Encanto Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Masterfully designed/remodeled home located in the desirable Montecillo area of Rolling Hills Estates! This sophisticated family home is located in the exclusive Montecillo Community and features 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,140 sq ft on an expansive 14,696 sq ft lot. The home features a brand new gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and self-closing kitchen cabinet drawers; custom hardwood flooring throughout the dining and kitchen spaces. A wall of glass windows opens, removing the separation from the lush landscape view exterior & the modern interior. Picturesque and completely remodeled, this home is designed to maximize the outdoor living space. The brand new master bedroom and massive on suite has direct access to the backyard. Two spacious bedrooms with carpet have a combine full size bathroom. The 4th bedroom has a gorgeous on suite and walk in closet, a large beautiful living room with fireplace to entertain, spacious laundry room with W/D hook ups, oversize 2 car garage plus parking for 2 car are the complete of this amazing house.

This location is nearby prestigious the Jack Kramer Tennis Club that offers swimming and tennis. Hiking and horseback riding trails, and award wining schools make this property extremely desirable. This home is the perfect setting for relaxing after a long day at work or entertaining guests on the weekends. PET FRIENDLY. Call us today and enjoy the PV lifestyle, this is one of the most desirable houses in the community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

