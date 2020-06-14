Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rohnert Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7689 MELODY DRIVE
7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
7689 MELODY DRIVE Available 06/15/20 7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious converted 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story home located in the desirable M Section of Rohnert Park.
Results within 1 mile of Rohnert Park

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6931 SANTERO WAY
6931 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1701 sqft
6931 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 6931 Santero Way Cotati. 1 Free Month Rent Special! Call for Details! - Beautiful 3 story townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
220 Helman Lane
220 Helman Lane, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1088 sqft
Brand new beautifully designed 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bth energy efficient home is ready for you - Must see !! - This amazing completely remodel 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom Single family home is just waiting for you.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6704 Sturtevant Drive
6704 Sturtevant Drive, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single level home in Penngrove with large lot and beautifully landscaped - This beautiful single level home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,100 square feet and beautifully landscaped yards.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
657 Formschlag Ln # A
657 Formschlag Lane, Penngrove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished Cottage/Utilities included - Property Id: 278089 The fully furnished cottage have it all. Situated on a 13 acres with a main house next door but other then that is beautiful and very quiet.
Results within 5 miles of Rohnert Park
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
51 Units Available
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
$
11 Units Available
$
11 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2426 Neotomas Lane
2426 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1473 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Bennett Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage is move in ready.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2312 Sierra Creek Circle
2312 Sierra Creek Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Bright,Open Beauty With Lots of Extras ! - Tucked away from the main street this neighborhood offers everything possible! Pool,tennis & basketball courts, RV parking, walking trail - All very close to Annadel State park for hiking and biking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4626 Bennett View Drive
4626 Bennett View Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3141 sqft
Panoramic Views from Hillside Custom Home on private drive - At the end of a private lane, this impressive 3br/2.5ba+office home is tucked into a hidden hillside cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle
1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
THIS HOME WAS JUST RENTED, CHECK OUR SITE LATER FOR OTHER QUALITY RENTALS. Remodeled single level 3 BD, 2 BA 1330 s.f. air conditioned home for rent in Sierra Creek Villages in Bennett Valley. $2800 month with $4000 deposit.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1319 Hearn avenue
1319 Hearn Avenue, Roseland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
Old School Charm! Huge Backyard! Close to 101 and Downtown Santa Rosa - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer included. Detached garage with a huge backyard area. (RLNE5630130)
Results within 10 miles of Rohnert Park
Northwest Santa Rosa
27 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
27 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rohnert Park, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rohnert Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

