MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Students Welcome~ 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom E Section House~ Co signers Okay - 981 Elizabeth is a 5 bedroom 3 bath house in the E section of Rohnert Park. Large kitchen and a great back yard for entertaining. This home accepts co signers and is available on June 5, 2020. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Landscaper takes care of the front and back yard. 1 year lease with a move in special! Pls call 707-583-7775 for details.



Applications at www.SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com



DRE#02037927



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4844609)