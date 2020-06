Amenities

8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included and made without warranty! Cosigners Ok. Sorry no pets.



This home is tenant occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.



No Pets Allowed



