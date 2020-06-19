7523 Blair Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath in Rohnert Park, CA Coming Soon, Co-Signors Accepted. - Hello,



We will soon will have a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with an atrium in the center of the it (not included in 1604 sq ft listing of home, but is covered and inside the home). Main living area is very open and has floor to ceiling windows which allows for plenty of natural light. Bedrooms are very spacious and located all on one side of the home.



This property is 5 min drive to Oliver's Market on East Cotati Ave, Starbucks, the Jaded Toad BBQ & Grill, and Sonoma State University.



$3500/rent, $4,000/deposit, 1 year lease agreement, tenant to pay all utilities. Pets considered with additional deposit and references. Co-signors Accepted.



This property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. If you would like to view, please call our office to be put on a waiting list.



To Apply click here www.pacpropsre.com click the property tab and click "Apply Now".



Thank you,



Pacific Properties

101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

www.pacpropsre.com

707-206-6645

CA BRE Corporate #01526413



