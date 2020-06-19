All apartments in Rohnert Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

7523 Blair Avenue

7523 Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Blair Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath in Rohnert Park, CA Coming Soon, Co-Signors Accepted. - Hello,

We will soon will have a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with an atrium in the center of the it (not included in 1604 sq ft listing of home, but is covered and inside the home). Main living area is very open and has floor to ceiling windows which allows for plenty of natural light. Bedrooms are very spacious and located all on one side of the home.

This property is 5 min drive to Oliver's Market on East Cotati Ave, Starbucks, the Jaded Toad BBQ & Grill, and Sonoma State University.

$3500/rent, $4,000/deposit, 1 year lease agreement, tenant to pay all utilities. Pets considered with additional deposit and references. Co-signors Accepted.

This property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. If you would like to view, please call our office to be put on a waiting list.

To Apply click here www.pacpropsre.com click the property tab and click "Apply Now".

Thank you,

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
www.pacpropsre.com
707-206-6645
CA BRE Corporate #01526413

(RLNE5770129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Blair Avenue have any available units?
7523 Blair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rohnert Park, CA.
Is 7523 Blair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Blair Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Blair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 Blair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7523 Blair Avenue offer parking?
No, 7523 Blair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7523 Blair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Blair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Blair Avenue have a pool?
No, 7523 Blair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7523 Blair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7523 Blair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Blair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 Blair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 Blair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 Blair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
