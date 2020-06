Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool refrigerator

The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool.

One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.

Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator in unit

Close to shopping, transportation, schools and SSU.

Available June 1st!



Rent $2000.00 per month

Security Deposit $2000.00

Application Fee $35.00 per person over the age of 18

No Smokers - No Pets - No Co-Signers



Applications can be found at northbay4rent.com



Please contact Tracy Dugdale-Munoz for more information 707-318-2213

DRE#01746630



(RLNE4356169)