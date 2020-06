Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet. Water and garbage included! HOA includes community pool! This property can be viewed via our electronic lock box that is located at the property. Applicants will need to register with DeDe's in order to get access to the lock box, you can call us and register a debit or credit card. APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.