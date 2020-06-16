All apartments in Rohnert Park
5319 Kelliann Place

5319 Kelliann Pl · (707) 206-6645
Location

5319 Kelliann Pl, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5319 Kelliann Place · Avail. Jul 2

$3,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1838 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/02/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends,

View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE

We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom home in the new K Section of Rohnert Park (2017 Constructed). Available 7/1/2020.

Property includes nice finishes throughout, very spacious and comes with LG Washer and Dryers on the 2nd Level where all three bedrooms are located. Low maintenance backyard for tenants, and HOA covers front and side yard landscaping, back . Owners not considering co-signors at this time.

Rent: $3275, Deposit $3300 1 Year Lease Agreement. Tenants to Pay all Utilities Directly to Providers (HOA covers front and side landscaping, backyard is tenants responsibility but consists of concrete and artificial turf). Property has forced air heating and air conditioning.

Great value on price per square foot.

Thank you,

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928 www.pacpropsre.com
info@pacpropsre.com
CA BRE Corporate #01526413

(RLNE4917906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Kelliann Place have any available units?
5319 Kelliann Place has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5319 Kelliann Place currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Kelliann Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Kelliann Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5319 Kelliann Place is pet friendly.
Does 5319 Kelliann Place offer parking?
No, 5319 Kelliann Place does not offer parking.
Does 5319 Kelliann Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5319 Kelliann Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Kelliann Place have a pool?
No, 5319 Kelliann Place does not have a pool.
Does 5319 Kelliann Place have accessible units?
No, 5319 Kelliann Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Kelliann Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 Kelliann Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 Kelliann Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5319 Kelliann Place has units with air conditioning.
