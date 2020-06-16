Amenities

5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/02/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends,



View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE



We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom home in the new K Section of Rohnert Park (2017 Constructed). Available 7/1/2020.



Property includes nice finishes throughout, very spacious and comes with LG Washer and Dryers on the 2nd Level where all three bedrooms are located. Low maintenance backyard for tenants, and HOA covers front and side yard landscaping, back . Owners not considering co-signors at this time.



Rent: $3275, Deposit $3300 1 Year Lease Agreement. Tenants to Pay all Utilities Directly to Providers (HOA covers front and side landscaping, backyard is tenants responsibility but consists of concrete and artificial turf). Property has forced air heating and air conditioning.



Great value on price per square foot.



To Apply click here http://pacpropsre.com/properties.html find this property and click "Apply Now".



