All apartments in Rohnert Park
Find more places like 1415 Mathias Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rohnert Park, CA
/
1415 Mathias Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1415 Mathias Place

1415 Mathias Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1415 Mathias Place, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two Level Remodeled 3bd. in M Section - Sleek, comfortable, and charming! 1415 Mathias is a gorgeous remodeled home in the M section. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a central location, close to parks and downtown Cotati. This house has plenty of personal touches, including a breakfast nook and custom lighting in the kitchen. It offers high ceilings, brand-new carpets, bonus storage space, and more. The landscaped backyard offers room to grow your own plants or enjoy as-is. Call now to find out how to make this place your home!

Available July 1.

Sorry, no co-signers.

Washer and dryer included.

Presented by Sonoma Marin Property Management.

Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com
Sonoma Marin Property Management, Inc.
DRE# 02037927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Mathias Place have any available units?
1415 Mathias Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rohnert Park, CA.
Is 1415 Mathias Place currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Mathias Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Mathias Place pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Mathias Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 1415 Mathias Place offer parking?
No, 1415 Mathias Place does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Mathias Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Mathias Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Mathias Place have a pool?
No, 1415 Mathias Place does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Mathias Place have accessible units?
No, 1415 Mathias Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Mathias Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Mathias Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Mathias Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Mathias Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Similar Pages

Rohnert Park 2 BedroomsRohnert Park Apartments with Gyms
Rohnert Park Apartments with PoolsRohnert Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Rohnert Park Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CA
San Rafael, CAPetaluma, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CASebastopol, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAWindsor, CANovato, CASt. Helena, CAHealdsburg, CA
San Anselmo, CALarkspur, CAHercules, CAPinole, CACorte Madera, CAAmerican Canyon, CAMill Valley, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CASan Pablo, CAMarin City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Sonoma State UniversityCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley