1415 Mathias Place

Two Level Remodeled 3bd. in M Section - Sleek, comfortable, and charming! 1415 Mathias is a gorgeous remodeled home in the M section. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a central location, close to parks and downtown Cotati. This house has plenty of personal touches, including a breakfast nook and custom lighting in the kitchen. It offers high ceilings, brand-new carpets, bonus storage space, and more. The landscaped backyard offers room to grow your own plants or enjoy as-is. Call now to find out how to make this place your home!



Available July 1.



Sorry, no co-signers.



Washer and dryer included.



Presented by Sonoma Marin Property Management.



Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com

Sonoma Marin Property Management, Inc.

DRE# 02037927



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881657)