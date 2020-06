Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly Remodeled 2 Story Condo in Rohnert Park - Corner Unit close to Pool!



You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.



Each person 18 years or older will need to completely fill out an application. There is a $40 non-refundable application fee for each application payable by cash, cashier’s check or money order. Please do not bring personal check we will not accept them. You will need to attend a showing before you can submit an application. No Pets!



Please have your income verification with you when you submit your application. We will not make copies of bank statements, paystubs etc. We will not accept incomplete applications. You must fill them out completely in order for them to be processed.



Please visit our website at www.kelleyrentals.com for a list of available properties as well as details regarding our application process.



Due to the high volume of spam we DO NOT respond to emails. Please call our office if you have any questions or are interested in viewing one of our rental properties 707-872-3607.



(RLNE5768024)