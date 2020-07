Amenities

WOW!! Mission Lakes Country Club -- 2 BEDROOMS/1 bath, upstairs unit. UPDATED and REMOLDELED...NEW laminent floors, NEW tile floors in kitchen & bathroom, NEW e-low double pane windows, NEW tile shower OVER tub, all new plumbing fixtures, rent includes water,trash and HOA fees..the Clubhouse offers a resturarant, coffee shop for breakfast and lunch overlooking the pool...rent and just relax in this FABULOUS golf COMMUNITY... you have arrived.