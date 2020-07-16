All apartments in Riverside County
Location

38443 Magdelena Street, Riverside County, CA 92563
Rancho Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 38443 Magdelena St · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Murrieta For Rent! - Don't miss out on this great 4 bedroom home for rent situated in a very desirable Rancho Bella Vista Community! Upon entering this home you are met with tiled and carpeted formal living room and dining room freshly painted in neutral colors and window coverings. The nice sized kitchen features oak cabinetry with tons of upper and lower storage space, custom granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, which opens up into the spacious family room and access to the backyard. Downstairs you will also find a bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs you will find an over sized loft that could use as a 2nd family room. The huge master suite has tons of living space and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom features dual sinks, separate stand up shower and bathtub. Remaining two bedrooms, another full bathroom and laundry room are just across the hall. The freshly landscaped back yard features a lush grass lawn and concrete patio, perfect for entertaining! Home is located near award-winning schools with great school ratings, public park - community center, tennis courts, Temecula wineries and short drive to Pachanga Casino. (no pets allowed)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 38443 Magdelena St have any available units?
38443 Magdelena St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38443 Magdelena St have?
Some of 38443 Magdelena St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38443 Magdelena St currently offering any rent specials?
38443 Magdelena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38443 Magdelena St pet-friendly?
No, 38443 Magdelena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 38443 Magdelena St offer parking?
No, 38443 Magdelena St does not offer parking.
Does 38443 Magdelena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38443 Magdelena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38443 Magdelena St have a pool?
No, 38443 Magdelena St does not have a pool.
Does 38443 Magdelena St have accessible units?
No, 38443 Magdelena St does not have accessible units.
Does 38443 Magdelena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38443 Magdelena St has units with dishwashers.
Does 38443 Magdelena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 38443 Magdelena St does not have units with air conditioning.

