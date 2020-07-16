38443 Magdelena St.

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Murrieta For Rent! - Don't miss out on this great 4 bedroom home for rent situated in a very desirable Rancho Bella Vista Community! Upon entering this home you are met with tiled and carpeted formal living room and dining room freshly painted in neutral colors and window coverings. The nice sized kitchen features oak cabinetry with tons of upper and lower storage space, custom granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, which opens up into the spacious family room and access to the backyard. Downstairs you will also find a bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs you will find an over sized loft that could use as a 2nd family room. The huge master suite has tons of living space and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom features dual sinks, separate stand up shower and bathtub. Remaining two bedrooms, another full bathroom and laundry room are just across the hall. The freshly landscaped back yard features a lush grass lawn and concrete patio, perfect for entertaining! Home is located near award-winning schools with great school ratings, public park - community center, tennis courts, Temecula wineries and short drive to Pachanga Casino. (no pets allowed)



No Pets Allowed



