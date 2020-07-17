30675 San Anselmo Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Murrieta Central Park Home Awaits You - Welcome Home! This gorgeous home flaunts an open and spacious floor-plan in the inviting, sought after neighborhood of Central Park. This is the perfect location for privacy. The homes are tiered on this street and there is not a neighbor to your right. This lends itself to privacy and views! Upon entry, there is a Formal Living Room with a fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance. High ceilings allow in tons of natural light. The staircase landing features a tall window with a window seat. You can make yourself cozy there with a good book. There is a separate, elegant formal dining area accented by wooden columns, leading into a Bright and Airy Kitchen with a Huge Center Island, plenty of cabinets provide abundant storage. The spacious kitchen opens to the large family room, with a second fireplace, making this home perfect for entertaining family and friends. Spacious Master Suite boasts a walk-in closet and private bath with a deep Soaking Tub, great for relaxing after a long day! All bedrooms are very SPACIOUS. There is one bedroom downstairs. The other four bedrooms are upstairs, as well as....wait for it, a BIG loft is upstairs as well as the other Four Bedrooms! You will have space galore in this beautiful home. Enjoy the summers barbecuing with the built-in grill while overlooking the breathtaking city and mountain views! Here is a little more about the community. Central Park is a gorgeous Master-Planned Community located in East Murrieta which boasts a Large Clubhouse, a Large Community Pool, and Spa as well as a Kid’s Pool. Other community amenities are a Tennis Court, Basketball Courts, and a Children’s Playground. Close to shopping and within the Award-Winning Temecula Unified School District!! Run, don't walk for this one!



FOR A WALKTHROUGH EXPERIENCE HERE IS THE VIRTUAL TOUR:



Matterport link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnN3SUWnMf&brand=0



FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves, we ask that you go to our website at www.scoutpropertymanagement.com and do the following.



Select “Search Properties”

Select “View Details” on the page of your desired property

Select the “Contact Us” button and enter your information as well as the “Optional Information” dropdown section to further expedite the pre-screening process



We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5896829)