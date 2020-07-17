All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

30675 San Anselmo Drive

30675 San Anselmo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30675 San Anselmo Drive, Riverside County, CA 92563
Winchester-Silverhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Murrieta Central Park Home Awaits You - Welcome Home! This gorgeous home flaunts an open and spacious floor-plan in the inviting, sought after neighborhood of Central Park. This is the perfect location for privacy. The homes are tiered on this street and there is not a neighbor to your right. This lends itself to privacy and views! Upon entry, there is a Formal Living Room with a fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance. High ceilings allow in tons of natural light. The staircase landing features a tall window with a window seat. You can make yourself cozy there with a good book. There is a separate, elegant formal dining area accented by wooden columns, leading into a Bright and Airy Kitchen with a Huge Center Island, plenty of cabinets provide abundant storage. The spacious kitchen opens to the large family room, with a second fireplace, making this home perfect for entertaining family and friends. Spacious Master Suite boasts a walk-in closet and private bath with a deep Soaking Tub, great for relaxing after a long day! All bedrooms are very SPACIOUS. There is one bedroom downstairs. The other four bedrooms are upstairs, as well as....wait for it, a BIG loft is upstairs as well as the other Four Bedrooms! You will have space galore in this beautiful home. Enjoy the summers barbecuing with the built-in grill while overlooking the breathtaking city and mountain views! Here is a little more about the community. Central Park is a gorgeous Master-Planned Community located in East Murrieta which boasts a Large Clubhouse, a Large Community Pool, and Spa as well as a Kid’s Pool. Other community amenities are a Tennis Court, Basketball Courts, and a Children’s Playground. Close to shopping and within the Award-Winning Temecula Unified School District!! Run, don't walk for this one!

FOR A WALKTHROUGH EXPERIENCE HERE IS THE VIRTUAL TOUR:

Matterport link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnN3SUWnMf&brand=0

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have any available units?
30675 San Anselmo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside County, CA.
What amenities does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have?
Some of 30675 San Anselmo Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30675 San Anselmo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30675 San Anselmo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30675 San Anselmo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30675 San Anselmo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive offer parking?
No, 30675 San Anselmo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30675 San Anselmo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30675 San Anselmo Drive has a pool.
Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have accessible units?
No, 30675 San Anselmo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30675 San Anselmo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30675 San Anselmo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30675 San Anselmo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
