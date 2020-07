29264 Garnet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bike storage garage

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CORNER LOT, SINGLE STORY, 3 BEDROOM, +PLUS DEN (could be used as 4th bedroom), 2-1/2 BATHS, SEPARATE LIVING, FAMILY AND DINING ROOMS, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IN MENIFEE (East of the 215 Freeway off Scott Road approx. 1 mile). THIS HOME WAS UPGRADED IN 2016 WITH BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT (Tile is for all main walkways, hallway and kitchen. Carpet in the bedrooms and portions of the living and family rooms), NEWER PAINT WITH CUSTOM BRICK AND CRYSTAL QUARTZ BRICK ACCENT WALLS IN THE DEN AND LIVING ROOMS, CROWN MOLDING, CEILING FANS IN THE FAMILY ROOM, DEN AND MASTER BEDROOM. THE GOURMET KITCHEN IS STUNNING WITH A LARGE ISLAND THAT INCLUDES A BUILT IN DINING AREA, THE DARK CABINETS HAVE LOTS OF STORAGE AND ACCENT THE LIGHT COLORED GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND TILE FLOORING. THE FRONT AND BACK YARDS ARE BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED. THE FRONT ENTRY HAS A NICE SITTING AREA AND THE BACK YARD HAS A PATIO COVER WITH CEILING FAN, GAS FIRE PIT, AND LARGE SIDE YARDS. THIS HOME ALSO HAS A “VENSTAR” THERMOSTAT (control online), “VIVINT” SECURITY SYSTEM (tenant pays for any security services), GARAGE STORAGE & BIKE RACKS. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!! GARDENER INCLUDED!