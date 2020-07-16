All apartments in Riverside County
18255 Avenida Bosque
18255 Avenida Bosque

18255 Avenida Bosque · (951) 676-9988
Location

18255 Avenida Bosque, Riverside County, CA 92562

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18255 Avenida Bosque · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3815 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
guest suite
18255 Avenida Bosque Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous La Cresta Home - This is a paradise, secluded, a breath of fresh air when you are home. Stunning home in the exclusive community of Tenaja. Surrounded by mature oaks creates your own private retreat. Just past the pond you will find the custom 4 bedroom home with private courtyard. To fully understand the property and experience the relaxed feeling you must see this home. The attention to detail is apparent as you enter the front entry. To the left you will see the formal living area in addition to the guest suite with a bathroom, walk in closet and private entrance. To the right is the open floor plan featuring a large living room with custom fireplace and a wood burning stove for those cool winter nights. A large dining room is just before the stunning kitchen with island. Every detail in the home is well thought out and would make a great place to entertain or enjoy friends and family. Past the kitchen is the laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Master suite is on its own floor with a private patio to enjoy the sunsets. A 4 Horse stalls and turnout is included. Property is on well, no water payment. Propane for washer/dryer/water heater

(RLNE5072002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18255 Avenida Bosque have any available units?
18255 Avenida Bosque has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18255 Avenida Bosque have?
Some of 18255 Avenida Bosque's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18255 Avenida Bosque currently offering any rent specials?
18255 Avenida Bosque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18255 Avenida Bosque pet-friendly?
Yes, 18255 Avenida Bosque is pet friendly.
Does 18255 Avenida Bosque offer parking?
No, 18255 Avenida Bosque does not offer parking.
Does 18255 Avenida Bosque have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18255 Avenida Bosque offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18255 Avenida Bosque have a pool?
No, 18255 Avenida Bosque does not have a pool.
Does 18255 Avenida Bosque have accessible units?
No, 18255 Avenida Bosque does not have accessible units.
Does 18255 Avenida Bosque have units with dishwashers?
No, 18255 Avenida Bosque does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18255 Avenida Bosque have units with air conditioning?
No, 18255 Avenida Bosque does not have units with air conditioning.
