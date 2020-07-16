Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry guest suite

18255 Avenida Bosque Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous La Cresta Home - This is a paradise, secluded, a breath of fresh air when you are home. Stunning home in the exclusive community of Tenaja. Surrounded by mature oaks creates your own private retreat. Just past the pond you will find the custom 4 bedroom home with private courtyard. To fully understand the property and experience the relaxed feeling you must see this home. The attention to detail is apparent as you enter the front entry. To the left you will see the formal living area in addition to the guest suite with a bathroom, walk in closet and private entrance. To the right is the open floor plan featuring a large living room with custom fireplace and a wood burning stove for those cool winter nights. A large dining room is just before the stunning kitchen with island. Every detail in the home is well thought out and would make a great place to entertain or enjoy friends and family. Past the kitchen is the laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Master suite is on its own floor with a private patio to enjoy the sunsets. A 4 Horse stalls and turnout is included. Property is on well, no water payment. Propane for washer/dryer/water heater



(RLNE5072002)