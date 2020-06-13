/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
73 Accessible Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,404
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,936
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayfront and Peninsula
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,696
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
$
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,580
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
South Beach
20 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,536
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,458
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,038
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,280
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,882
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Similar Pages
Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $1,400Richmond Apartments under $1,600
Richmond Apartments under $1,800Richmond Apartments under $2,000Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA