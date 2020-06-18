All apartments in Richmond
335 39th St.#A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

335 39th St.#A

335 39th Street · (510) 858-6711 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 39th Street, Richmond, CA 94805
North and East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 335 39th St.#A · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway!

1) Hardwood floors throughout
2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot
3) Built In Shelving Unit
4) New Kitchen Cabinets and Countertops
5) Brand New Appliances Throughout
6) Big Windows + Lots of Light in Kitchen, Living and Dining Areas
7) Spacious Wooden Patio
8) Washer and Dryer In Unit
9) Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom
10) Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Public Transportation and Major Freeways

..and more!

Rent: $2,350.00 / month
Deposit: $2,350.00

- Owner pays garbage.
- Tenants are responsible for all other utilities and yard maintenance.
- Small Pets Considered w/ Additional Deposit

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE4222463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 39th St.#A have any available units?
335 39th St.#A has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 39th St.#A have?
Some of 335 39th St.#A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 39th St.#A currently offering any rent specials?
335 39th St.#A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 39th St.#A pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 39th St.#A is pet friendly.
Does 335 39th St.#A offer parking?
No, 335 39th St.#A does not offer parking.
Does 335 39th St.#A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 39th St.#A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 39th St.#A have a pool?
No, 335 39th St.#A does not have a pool.
Does 335 39th St.#A have accessible units?
No, 335 39th St.#A does not have accessible units.
Does 335 39th St.#A have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 39th St.#A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 39th St.#A have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 39th St.#A does not have units with air conditioning.
