335 39th St.#A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway!



1) Hardwood floors throughout

2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot

3) Built In Shelving Unit

4) New Kitchen Cabinets and Countertops

5) Brand New Appliances Throughout

6) Big Windows + Lots of Light in Kitchen, Living and Dining Areas

7) Spacious Wooden Patio

8) Washer and Dryer In Unit

9) Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom

10) Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Public Transportation and Major Freeways



..and more!



Rent: $2,350.00 / month

Deposit: $2,350.00



- Owner pays garbage.

- Tenants are responsible for all other utilities and yard maintenance.

- Small Pets Considered w/ Additional Deposit



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



