Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!!



-Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and bathroom.

-Carpet in the bedroom with closet organizers.

-Tile floor in entry, bathroom, and fireplace area.

-Tile shower surround with glass shower doors.

-Great kitchen with granite counters.

-Plantation shutters throughout.

-Large patio with bay water views.

-Steps from the "bay trail" along the water

-Ground floor unit - one level.

-One covered assigned parking spot.

-Community pool, gym, clubhouse.

-Tenant pays all utilities, except water and garbage

-Must see!



*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application



Please contact us to schedule a showing:

-Jason at (510) 418-2393

-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005



(RLNE2889528)