Richmond, CA
187 Bayside Ct
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

187 Bayside Ct

187 Bayside Court · (510) 530-1005
Location

187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 187 Bayside Ct · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!!

-Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and bathroom.
-Carpet in the bedroom with closet organizers.
-Tile floor in entry, bathroom, and fireplace area.
-Tile shower surround with glass shower doors.
-Great kitchen with granite counters.
-Plantation shutters throughout.
-Large patio with bay water views.
-Steps from the "bay trail" along the water
-Ground floor unit - one level.
-One covered assigned parking spot.
-Community pool, gym, clubhouse.
-Tenant pays all utilities, except water and garbage
-Must see!

*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application

Please contact us to schedule a showing:
-Jason at (510) 418-2393
-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005

(RLNE2889528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Bayside Ct have any available units?
187 Bayside Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Bayside Ct have?
Some of 187 Bayside Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Bayside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
187 Bayside Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Bayside Ct pet-friendly?
No, 187 Bayside Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 187 Bayside Ct offer parking?
Yes, 187 Bayside Ct does offer parking.
Does 187 Bayside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Bayside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Bayside Ct have a pool?
Yes, 187 Bayside Ct has a pool.
Does 187 Bayside Ct have accessible units?
No, 187 Bayside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Bayside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Bayside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Bayside Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Bayside Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
