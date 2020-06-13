Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Rialto
1 Unit Available
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access.
Results within 1 mile of Rialto
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
14117 Redondo Court
14117 Redondo Court, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
Fontana Home - Property Id: 126544 LOCATION! A beautiful two-story turnkey home now available for rent in Fontana! Located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood of * HERITAGE VILLAGE * ! This home is located in the AWARD WINNING * * ETIWANDA SCHOOL

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
Palmilla Luxury Condos
1315 Massachusetts Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
Please no phone calls!! Email at garymetis@gmail.com or text only. Gated community with remote to control gate. Single car garage with remote control and key to open. Garage #46 under unit. Laundry Room #5 Coin op under unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
1134 W Blaine St #204
1134 Blaine Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
489 sqft
Coming Soon! Condo is walking distance to UCR! - This Woodland Hills condo is walking distance to UCR. Upstairs junior one bedroom (studio) condo is perfect for a UCR student. This complex is gated and offers a pool/spa and laundry facilities.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Perris Hills
1 Unit Available
474 E Wabash Street - 21
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 21 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Rialto, CA

With one of the nation's largest fireworks companies in the neighborhood, you'll never have a boring night in Rialto.

California is one of the most expensive places to live in the US, and the cost of living in Rialto, a city in San Bernardino County, is definitely higher than the national median by 9%. Lucky for you, this is one of the most affordable cities in California, so it kind of evens out, right? To be more precise, the median cost of living in Rialto is well below average for California by 17.1%. With loads of excellent amenities, and unbeatable weather, Rialto has a lot to offer its residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rialto, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rialto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

