3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
492 W. Cornell Dr.
492 West Cornell Drive, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
***RIALTO HOME WITH CUSTOM UPGRADE, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, LARGE BACK YARD*** - MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS/2 BATHS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LARGE BACKYARD, THIS HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPGRADED BY OWNER.
638 S Iris Avenue
638 South Iris Avenue, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Wonderful single-family home on a large lot.
687 S Clementine Lane
687 S Clementine Ln, Rialto, CA
Upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath new home for lease! This home has two car attached garage with direct access. This is the perfect home with a beautiful community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Rialto
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.
Sierra Lakes
6063 Medinah Street
6063 Medinah Street, Fontana, CA
JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course.
Sierra Lakes
16748 Colonial Drive
16748 Colonial Drive, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2602 sqft
Your Backyard is on the golf course. Morning wake up in your Master Bedroom and enjoy the beautiful golf course and mountain views. 2602 sqft Total 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and Bonus rooms possibly can use as one more Bedroom.
18105 San Jacinto Avenue
18105 San Jacinto Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1544 sqft
3/6/2020 3 bdrm, Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Blair Park
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.
Kendall Hills
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.
Verdemont
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.
West End
14117 Redondo Court
14117 Redondo Court, Fontana, CA
Fontana Home - Property Id: 126544 LOCATION! A beautiful two-story turnkey home now available for rent in Fontana! Located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood of * HERITAGE VILLAGE * ! This home is located in the AWARD WINNING * * ETIWANDA SCHOOL
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)
Wilson
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.
University
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.
Southridge Village
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common
17554 Owen Street
17554 Owen Street, Fontana, CA
New Home for Lease! An expertly crafted, two level residence is the ideal home with a spacious interior and all the modern-day innovation and designer finishes you expect.
Eastside
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.
University
2361 Gonzaga Lane
2361 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1152 sqft
This recently updated 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the University Greens community is available for rent! This townhome is located in a gated community and has an attached garage! It is located very close to UCR, Downtown Riverside and the 60 freeway.
Hunter Industrial Park
1839 Spring Garden Street
1839 Spring Garden Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1363 sqft
Now for lease this beautiful one-story home is situated on a large lot in a hot neighborhood in the City of Riverside. This stunning house is conveniently located near major freeways (91, 215 & 60) and close proximity to UCR and Downtown Riverside.
Hunter's Ridge
14812 Hillstone Ave.
14812 Hillstone Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
2119 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 3-bathroom Hunters Ridge home! This home is filled with so much charm... A lovely courtyard in the front, brick fireplace off the kitchen for those cozy winter nights, and a sun room to enjoy any time of year.
