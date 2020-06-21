All apartments in Rialto
Rialto, CA
638 S Iris Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

638 S Iris Avenue

638 South Iris Avenue · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

638 South Iris Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 638 S Iris Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Wonderful single-family home on a large lot. This home will catch your eye with its bright, rolling green lawn out front. In addition, enjoy the spacious layout with a 2 car attached garage and RV parking on the side! Enjoy this homes location, in close proximity to Andreson Park, Curtis Elementary School, multiple dining options, and grocery stores. More information and photos coming soon. Call and inquire about a future showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 S Iris Avenue have any available units?
638 S Iris Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 638 S Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
638 S Iris Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 S Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 638 S Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rialto.
Does 638 S Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 638 S Iris Avenue does offer parking.
Does 638 S Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 S Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 S Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 638 S Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 638 S Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 638 S Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 638 S Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 S Iris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 S Iris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 S Iris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
