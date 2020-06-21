Amenities

garage

638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Wonderful single-family home on a large lot. This home will catch your eye with its bright, rolling green lawn out front. In addition, enjoy the spacious layout with a 2 car attached garage and RV parking on the side! Enjoy this homes location, in close proximity to Andreson Park, Curtis Elementary School, multiple dining options, and grocery stores. More information and photos coming soon. Call and inquire about a future showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



