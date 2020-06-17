All apartments in Rialto
Find more places like 1073 N Verde Ave D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rialto, CA
/
1073 N Verde Ave D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1073 N Verde Ave D

1073 North Verde Avenue · (909) 678-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rialto
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406

This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK. No pet deposit no pet rent. You may apply online at Zillow.com, TurboTenant.com, or other web portal where you found this ad. You can also apply direct by email ( marcmcastro@msn.com ) or call Marc Castro (909) 678-1437. We do work with some credit challenges on a case by case. We screen credit, employment, landlord and criminal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196406
Property Id 196406

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5825013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 N Verde Ave D have any available units?
1073 N Verde Ave D has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1073 N Verde Ave D have?
Some of 1073 N Verde Ave D's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 N Verde Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
1073 N Verde Ave D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 N Verde Ave D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 N Verde Ave D is pet friendly.
Does 1073 N Verde Ave D offer parking?
Yes, 1073 N Verde Ave D does offer parking.
Does 1073 N Verde Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 N Verde Ave D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 N Verde Ave D have a pool?
No, 1073 N Verde Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 1073 N Verde Ave D have accessible units?
No, 1073 N Verde Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 N Verde Ave D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 N Verde Ave D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 N Verde Ave D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 N Verde Ave D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1073 N Verde Ave D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave
Rialto, CA 92376

Similar Pages

Rialto 2 BedroomsRialto 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rialto Apartments with BalconyRialto Apartments with Pool
Rialto Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity