1073 N Verde Ave D

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access dogs allowed

1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406



This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK. No pet deposit no pet rent. You may apply online at Zillow.com, TurboTenant.com, or other web portal where you found this ad. You can also apply direct by email ( marcmcastro@msn.com ) or call Marc Castro (909) 678-1437. We do work with some credit challenges on a case by case. We screen credit, employment, landlord and criminal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196406

Property Id 196406



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5825013)