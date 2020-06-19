All apartments in Rialto
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

102 S Date Avenue

102 S Date Ave · (909) 518-4394
Location

102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Downtown Rialto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access. This stylish unit has a bright, open and contemporary interior that provides for spacious living with generous sized rooms. Features include: A formal living room outfitted with ceramic tile flooring accented with recessed lighting and provides ample space for dining and entertaining, bright white kitchen cabinetry finished with stylish granite counter-tops with ample cabinet and counter space and includes stainless-steel appliances, upper level with two spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with an accommodating walk-in wardrobe and a private bath, convenient and sizable laundry room, private patio/deck and includes a two car garage with direct interior access. Sorry No Pets! Satisfactory credit, rental history and income is required for approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Date Avenue have any available units?
102 S Date Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 S Date Avenue have?
Some of 102 S Date Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Date Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Date Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Date Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Date Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rialto.
Does 102 S Date Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Date Avenue does offer parking.
Does 102 S Date Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 S Date Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Date Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 S Date Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Date Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 S Date Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Date Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 S Date Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 S Date Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 S Date Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
