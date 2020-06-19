102 S Date Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access. This stylish unit has a bright, open and contemporary interior that provides for spacious living with generous sized rooms. Features include: A formal living room outfitted with ceramic tile flooring accented with recessed lighting and provides ample space for dining and entertaining, bright white kitchen cabinetry finished with stylish granite counter-tops with ample cabinet and counter space and includes stainless-steel appliances, upper level with two spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with an accommodating walk-in wardrobe and a private bath, convenient and sizable laundry room, private patio/deck and includes a two car garage with direct interior access. Sorry No Pets! Satisfactory credit, rental history and income is required for approval