Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redlands apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1247 Via Florence
1247 Via Florence, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1832 sqft
Alicante De Las Palmas Community home that backs up to communities green belt. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1832 square foot home on a 5500 square foot lot. Updated with corian countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West Redlands
1510 Orange Avenue
1510 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.
Results within 1 mile of Redlands
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26145 Windsor Drive
26145 Windsor Drive, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2342 sqft
South of Barton Home close to Bryn Mawr Elementary. 3 bedrooms + a bonus room. 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. Combination of wood and tile floors throughout. 3 car garage. Lots of fruit trees in the back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Dunlap Acres
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10976 Ragsdale Rd
10976 Ragsdale Road, Loma Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2186 sqft
10976 Ragsdale Rd Available 08/01/20 10976 Ragsdale Rd Loma Linda - Beautiful 2 story home in Loma Linda. 2186 sq ft 4 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced yard, central A/C and auto sprinklers.
Results within 5 miles of Redlands
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1795 Crestview Ave.
1795 Crestview Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1534 sqft
1795 Crestview Ave. Available 07/15/20 Cute and Cozy Home - 1534 square ft., 3 bed room, 2 bath house located in a quiet established neighborhood close to St. Bernadine Hospital.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.
City Guide for Redlands, CA

Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.

The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.

Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redlands, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redlands apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

