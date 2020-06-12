/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16825 Via de Santa Fe
16825 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2210 sqft
Charming Spanish home in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe Village. Walk to the Village, restaurants and shops. Super private backyard with entertaining & dining area, Jacuzzi, and putting green. Home gets great light throughout.
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16534 La Gracia
16534 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Interior remodel just completed!! Stunning Rancho Santa Fe Estate within easy walking distance to the village and school. There are 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in this 7,881 sq. ft home. A large, covered patio is perfect for entertaining by the pool.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Fe
Black Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
16926 Blue Shadows Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836 Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway. virtual tour: http://sdaerialmedia.
1 Unit Available
15615 Las Planideras
15615 Las Planideras, San Diego County, CA
Best panoramic view in the covenant. On the sought after west side with convenient access to freeways, beaches and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Carmel Valley
11 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,933
1433 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Carmel Valley
21 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,398
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
North City
9 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12752 Futura St.
12752 Futura Street, San Diego, CA
12752 Futura St. Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4BD/2.5 home in Highly Desirable Carmel Valley location! Must See - This spacious, 4 bedroom 2.
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13553 Kibbings Rd
13553 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA
Available 06/13/20 GORGEOUS HOME in top Torrey Pines High district - Property Id: 296494 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Torrey Pines High school, Carmel Valley Middle, and Solana Highlands Elementary. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2538 sf.
Black Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1
14654 Via Fiesta, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1827 sqft
14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Beautifully Upgraded Townhome in Santaluz (San Diego) - Beautiful townhome located in the highly desirable Sycamore Walk community in the Santaluz neighborhood of San Diego.
1 Unit Available
7756 Camino De Arriba
7756 Camino De Arriba, San Diego County, CA
Gorgeous Villa in the Sky! Fully furnished 5 Br, 6 Ba Plus Guest Casita!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: With seemingly endless views, this majestic Mediterranean estate in Rancho Sante Fe's guard-gated community of Cielo is sure to please even the most
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3204 Azahar Place
3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Coming soon..Available Mid July! Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa.
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2042 Cima Court
2042 Cima Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1630 sqft
2042 Cima Court Available 06/13/20 2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad.
Rancho Penasquitos
1 Unit Available
9406 Laurentian Drive
9406 Laurentian Drive, San Diego, CA
Carmel Valley Beautiful Home For Lease 4+ Bedrooms 3 Baths $4500 Unfurnished $5000 Furnished - This unique custom built ocean view home is just one block away from Carmel Mountain High School and sits on a hill with a panoramic view.
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2839 Cazadero Drive
2839 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1370 sqft
Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and
North City
1 Unit Available
3480 Caminito Daniella
3480 Caminito Daniella, San Diego, CA
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts.
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.
