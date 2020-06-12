/
2 bedroom apartments
202 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
5720 San Elijo
5720 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1000 sqft
Serene, private and quiet guest home on 2 acre estate in the covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.Direct access to trails from backyard. 1 queen bed, 1 single bed and office. Wonderfully furnished. Live in one the USA most wealthy communities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
16922 Via De Santa Fe
16922 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1530 sqft
Single level Village condo. Fully turn key. Recently updated-newer kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage. Quiet and peaceful place to live. Serene community. Walk to Village. Private patios with BBQ.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1310 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmel Valley
12 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1130 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmel Valley
11 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Gloxina St
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12376 Carmel Country Road #202
12376 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1010 sqft
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 Available 07/06/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217
3575 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
944 sqft
Upgraged 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in the Heat of Carmel Valley - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in the Heart of Carmel Valley! Complex has pool, tennis courts and club house. Washer/Dryer Hook included. Water/Trash Included. 1 covered parking spot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142
12642 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1088 sqft
Dual master townhome in Carmel Valley with 2 car garage - Here is a beautiful dual master bed townhome with a 2 car tandem garage. Located centrally in Carmel Valley. Approx. 1100 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2
2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
950 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118
2308 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1225 sqft
Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom.
