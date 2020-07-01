All apartments in Rancho San Diego
1906 Aspen Lane
1906 Aspen Lane

1906 Aspen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Aspen Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, remodeled, beautiful home in Great neighborhood! - Large home in the desirable Cottonwood neighborhood, directly across the street from a beautiful, lush park. This charming four bedroom, three bath bathroom home has three bedrooms and two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite countertops and black appliances. plenty of natural sunlight, and airy open kitchen! The Living room and dining room are separate. Laundry room is conveniently located off the family room. Low water yard. 3 car garage! Must see in person. Animals welcome with additional deposit Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

Please contact Barbara at(619)569-0615 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Aspen Lane have any available units?
1906 Aspen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 1906 Aspen Lane have?
Some of 1906 Aspen Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Aspen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Aspen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Aspen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Aspen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Aspen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Aspen Lane offers parking.
Does 1906 Aspen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Aspen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Aspen Lane have a pool?
No, 1906 Aspen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Aspen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1906 Aspen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Aspen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Aspen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Aspen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Aspen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

