1906 Aspen Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, remodeled, beautiful home in Great neighborhood! - Large home in the desirable Cottonwood neighborhood, directly across the street from a beautiful, lush park. This charming four bedroom, three bath bathroom home has three bedrooms and two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite countertops and black appliances. plenty of natural sunlight, and airy open kitchen! The Living room and dining room are separate. Laundry room is conveniently located off the family room. Low water yard. 3 car garage! Must see in person. Animals welcome with additional deposit Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



Please contact Barbara at(619)569-0615 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3635931)