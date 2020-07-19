All apartments in Rancho San Diego
11975 Calle Limonero
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11975 Calle Limonero

11975 Calle Limonero · No Longer Available
Location

11975 Calle Limonero, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously Remodeled Three Bedroom Home with Gas Fire Place, Yard, and Double Garage.

Located in the heart of Rancho, San Diego.

Features:
Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms
Open floor plan living area
Walnut wood floors
Arched ceiling and ceiling fans
New cabinets with granite counters
Kitchen with updated quartz counters and beautiful wood cabinets, attractive backsplash, stainless steel appliances (spacious side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher), gas range/oven, garbage disposal, and dual sink
Recessed lights throughout
Travertine stone in the bathrooms
Huge master suite with over-sized shower
LG newer washer and dryer
Tons of closet space and storage
Central heat and air
Resident pays utilities
Beautifully landscaped yard with fruit trees and hardscape with a gas fireplace
Two-car garage

The nearby schools are well-rated and include: Rancho San Diego Elementary School, Hillsdale Middle School, and Valhalla High School.

About twenty minutes to downtown, SDSU, and the Naval Base. Walking distance to Damon Lane County Park and just a 5 minute drive to Rancho San Diego Towne Center (Target, Albertsons, variety of restaurants, and shops).

Available now!
Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to schedule a showing.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4635412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11975 Calle Limonero have any available units?
11975 Calle Limonero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11975 Calle Limonero have?
Some of 11975 Calle Limonero's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11975 Calle Limonero currently offering any rent specials?
11975 Calle Limonero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11975 Calle Limonero pet-friendly?
No, 11975 Calle Limonero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11975 Calle Limonero offer parking?
Yes, 11975 Calle Limonero offers parking.
Does 11975 Calle Limonero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11975 Calle Limonero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11975 Calle Limonero have a pool?
No, 11975 Calle Limonero does not have a pool.
Does 11975 Calle Limonero have accessible units?
No, 11975 Calle Limonero does not have accessible units.
Does 11975 Calle Limonero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11975 Calle Limonero has units with dishwashers.
Does 11975 Calle Limonero have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11975 Calle Limonero has units with air conditioning.
