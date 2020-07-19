11975 Calle Limonero

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeously Remodeled Three Bedroom Home with Gas Fire Place, Yard, and Double Garage.



Located in the heart of Rancho, San Diego.



Features:

Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms

Open floor plan living area

Walnut wood floors

Arched ceiling and ceiling fans

New cabinets with granite counters

Kitchen with updated quartz counters and beautiful wood cabinets, attractive backsplash, stainless steel appliances (spacious side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher), gas range/oven, garbage disposal, and dual sink

Recessed lights throughout

Travertine stone in the bathrooms

Huge master suite with over-sized shower

LG newer washer and dryer

Tons of closet space and storage

Central heat and air

Resident pays utilities

Beautifully landscaped yard with fruit trees and hardscape with a gas fireplace

Two-car garage



The nearby schools are well-rated and include: Rancho San Diego Elementary School, Hillsdale Middle School, and Valhalla High School.



About twenty minutes to downtown, SDSU, and the Naval Base. Walking distance to Damon Lane County Park and just a 5 minute drive to Rancho San Diego Towne Center (Target, Albertsons, variety of restaurants, and shops).



Available now!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to schedule a showing.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4635412)