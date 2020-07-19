11975 Calle Limonero

Amenities
Gorgeously Remodeled Three Bedroom Home with Gas Fire Place, Yard, and Double Garage.
Located in the heart of Rancho, San Diego.
Features:
Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms
Open floor plan living area
Walnut wood floors
Arched ceiling and ceiling fans
New cabinets with granite counters
Kitchen with updated quartz counters and beautiful wood cabinets, attractive backsplash, stainless steel appliances (spacious side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher), gas range/oven, garbage disposal, and dual sink
Recessed lights throughout
Travertine stone in the bathrooms
Huge master suite with over-sized shower
LG newer washer and dryer
Tons of closet space and storage
Central heat and air
Resident pays utilities
Beautifully landscaped yard with fruit trees and hardscape with a gas fireplace
Two-car garage
The nearby schools are well-rated and include: Rancho San Diego Elementary School, Hillsdale Middle School, and Valhalla High School.
About twenty minutes to downtown, SDSU, and the Naval Base. Walking distance to Damon Lane County Park and just a 5 minute drive to Rancho San Diego Towne Center (Target, Albertsons, variety of restaurants, and shops).
Available now!
