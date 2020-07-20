All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:43 AM

11727 Monte View Ct

11727 Monte View Court · No Longer Available
Location

11727 Monte View Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
This spacious 2 story 4br 2.5ba home located in a quiet & peaceful neighborhood in Rancho San Diego. Nearby you will find plenty of dining, shopping, entertainment and your selection of East Countys best schools! With the home comes a large back yard and neighbors only on one side. You will find tile throughout the first floor for easy cleaning! The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher). For your convenience there is plenty of on-street parking, your own driveway and a 2 car garage with an automatic opener. This home wont be available for long! Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Monte View Ct have any available units?
11727 Monte View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11727 Monte View Ct have?
Some of 11727 Monte View Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 Monte View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Monte View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Monte View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11727 Monte View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11727 Monte View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11727 Monte View Ct offers parking.
Does 11727 Monte View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 Monte View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Monte View Ct have a pool?
No, 11727 Monte View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11727 Monte View Ct have accessible units?
No, 11727 Monte View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 Monte View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11727 Monte View Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11727 Monte View Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11727 Monte View Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
