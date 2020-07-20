11727 Monte View Ct

Amenities

dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 2 story 4br 2.5ba home located in a quiet & peaceful neighborhood in Rancho San Diego. Nearby you will find plenty of dining, shopping, entertainment and your selection of East Countys best schools! With the home comes a large back yard and neighbors only on one side. You will find tile throughout the first floor for easy cleaning! The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher). For your convenience there is plenty of on-street parking, your own driveway and a 2 car garage with an automatic opener. This home wont be available for long! Give us a call today!