11448 Via Rancho San Diego
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:43 AM

11448 Via Rancho San Diego

11448 via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Location

11448 via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!*** Top floor corner unit in Remmington HOA! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** This must see 2 bed/ 2 bath corner unit condo is available NOW! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and a built-in microwave. Naturally lighted living area with a fireplace and access to the outside patio with mountain views. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets. Washer and dryer inside the unit for easy laundry. Community pool, spa and gym near by. Small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have any available units?
11448 Via Rancho San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have?
Some of 11448 Via Rancho San Diego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11448 Via Rancho San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
11448 Via Rancho San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11448 Via Rancho San Diego pet-friendly?
Yes, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego is pet friendly.
Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego offer parking?
No, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego does not offer parking.
Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have a pool?
Yes, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego has a pool.
Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have accessible units?
No, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego has units with dishwashers.
Does 11448 Via Rancho San Diego have units with air conditioning?
No, 11448 Via Rancho San Diego does not have units with air conditioning.
