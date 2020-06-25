11448 Via Rancho San Diego

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!*** Top floor corner unit in Remmington HOA! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** This must see 2 bed/ 2 bath corner unit condo is available NOW! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and a built-in microwave. Naturally lighted living area with a fireplace and access to the outside patio with mountain views. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets. Washer and dryer inside the unit for easy laundry. Community pool, spa and gym near by. Small pet considered.