11432 Via Rancho San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11432 Via Rancho San Diego

11432 via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Location

11432 via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3433940e9 ----
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Rancho San Diego!, A/C unit, cozy fireplace with high vaulted ceilings in living room, all appliances convey, including upgraded washer/dryer, lower level unit, with 1 carport spot for parking, complex include swimming pool, fitness center, playground, trash included, tenant responsible for SDG&E and Water (ss)

Click on the \'I am interested\' button above to set up a showing

(**If no showtimes are available don?t worry! go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available)...Also please be sure to click on the \'Apply now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!

1495.00
Dogs ok
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
No
Yes
Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
1795.00
Leasing
Showings@nobleproperties.info
619-575-6200 x204
2019/2/5

Balcony/Patio/Deck
Blinds
Cat Friendly
Cozy Gas Fireplace
Laminate Flooring
Pool
Stove
W/D In Unit
Washer And Dryer Connections
Washer And Dryer Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have any available units?
11432 Via Rancho San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have?
Some of 11432 Via Rancho San Diego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11432 Via Rancho San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
11432 Via Rancho San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11432 Via Rancho San Diego pet-friendly?
Yes, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego is pet friendly.
Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego offers parking.
Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have a pool?
Yes, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego has a pool.
Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have accessible units?
No, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11432 Via Rancho San Diego have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11432 Via Rancho San Diego has units with air conditioning.
