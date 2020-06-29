All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 11356 Via Rancho San Diego.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
11356 Via Rancho San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

11356 Via Rancho San Diego

11356 Via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11356 Via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Highly desired community in Rancho San Diego. Must see! Fully remodeled and never rented before. Minutes away from shopping centers, restaurants, gyms, schools/college, and movie theatres.

(RLNE5621513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have any available units?
11356 Via Rancho San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have?
Some of 11356 Via Rancho San Diego's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11356 Via Rancho San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
11356 Via Rancho San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11356 Via Rancho San Diego pet-friendly?
No, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego offers parking.
Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have a pool?
Yes, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego has a pool.
Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have accessible units?
No, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11356 Via Rancho San Diego have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11356 Via Rancho San Diego has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College