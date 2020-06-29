11356 Via Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Highly desired community in Rancho San Diego. Must see! Fully remodeled and never rented before. Minutes away from shopping centers, restaurants, gyms, schools/college, and movie theatres.



(RLNE5621513)