Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
6929 Lofty Grove Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

6929 Lofty Grove Drive

6929 Lofty Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Lofty Grove Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in one of the most favorable neighborhoods in Rancho Palos Verdes, you will certainly enjoy the ocean view driving up to this house and its peaceful neighborhood.This house is beautiful inside and out with its many recent upgrades and ideal floor plan. As you enter this home, you will find a spacious kitchen and living room which is the heart of the house. To your left is a large laundry room which can be used for an office and has direct access to the two-car garage. To your right, you will find all three bedrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island, gas cooktop, and a double oven which is great when entertaining. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors with a fireplace and sliding door which leads to the tranquil backyard. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and you will enjoy a nice ocean breeze with a peek-a-boo ocean view and gorgeous sunsets. Per owners, the list of renovations and upgrades in the past 5 years include:Kitchen and both bathrooms were renovated with new granite countertops, cabinets, a cooktop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and sinks; Mahogany wood floors were installed in the living room and bedrooms; asbestos were removed and new ducts were installed; water saving landscaping was installed; paved driveway and patio were installed along with double panel windows, sliding doors, furnace, and a washing machine. This house is located in the prestigious award-winning Palos Verdes School district. *SORRY, NO PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive have any available units?
6929 Lofty Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive have?
Some of 6929 Lofty Grove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Lofty Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Lofty Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Lofty Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6929 Lofty Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6929 Lofty Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Lofty Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 6929 Lofty Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6929 Lofty Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Lofty Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 Lofty Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
