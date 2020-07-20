6929 Lofty Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in one of the most favorable neighborhoods in Rancho Palos Verdes, you will certainly enjoy the ocean view driving up to this house and its peaceful neighborhood.This house is beautiful inside and out with its many recent upgrades and ideal floor plan. As you enter this home, you will find a spacious kitchen and living room which is the heart of the house. To your left is a large laundry room which can be used for an office and has direct access to the two-car garage. To your right, you will find all three bedrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island, gas cooktop, and a double oven which is great when entertaining. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors with a fireplace and sliding door which leads to the tranquil backyard. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and you will enjoy a nice ocean breeze with a peek-a-boo ocean view and gorgeous sunsets. Per owners, the list of renovations and upgrades in the past 5 years include:Kitchen and both bathrooms were renovated with new granite countertops, cabinets, a cooktop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and sinks; Mahogany wood floors were installed in the living room and bedrooms; asbestos were removed and new ducts were installed; water saving landscaping was installed; paved driveway and patio were installed along with double panel windows, sliding doors, furnace, and a washing machine. This house is located in the prestigious award-winning Palos Verdes School district. *SORRY, NO PET.