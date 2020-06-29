6305 Via Colinita

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool table

Panoramic views from this updated, quiet, and peaceful home. Double door entry leads you to the living room with a fireplace, high ceilings and an impressive wood beamed ceiling. There are several patio doors that will lead you outside to enjoy the ocean, city, mountain, coastline and bridge views. It's like magic at night watching all the lights twinkle and the cruise ships come in and out of the port. The master suite is also on this level with a large walk-in closet, newer bathroom and huge views. There is a family room with a wet bar, a billiards room (table included), and 3 more good sized bedrooms downstairs. The remodeled kitchen has an eating area with a deck and an amazing view also. Great freeway access yet very secluded and so private!

