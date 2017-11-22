10450 Reymouth Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water. Owner pays for sewer, trash and gardener. No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. Walking distance to Cordova Villa Elementary School and near the VA Hospital on Mather Field Rd.



Directions: Hwy 50 to Mather Field Rd, left on Rockingham Dr, left on Laurelhurst Dr, right on Reymouth Ave.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840499)