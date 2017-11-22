All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10450 Reymouth Ave

10450 Reymouth Avenue · (916) 685-6601
Location

10450 Reymouth Avenue, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10450 Reymouth Ave · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water. Owner pays for sewer, trash and gardener. No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. Walking distance to Cordova Villa Elementary School and near the VA Hospital on Mather Field Rd.

Directions: Hwy 50 to Mather Field Rd, left on Rockingham Dr, left on Laurelhurst Dr, right on Reymouth Ave.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

