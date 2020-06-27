842 Mimosa Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEWER HOME CLOSE TO TOWN WITH COMMUNITY POOL -

Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath detached home located just a few blocks from Main St. and just off H St.



Built in 2001 this two story home has

*Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs

*Two car attached garage

*Large fenced outdoor patio area

*Community pool and jacuzzi.



Inside you will find

*Laminate hardwood floors downstairs

*Fireplace in the living room

*Separate dining area

*Ceiling fans throughout



The kitchen is upgraded with

*Solid surface counters

*Tile floors

*Tons of cabinets

*Propane gas stove

*Full size refrigerator



Upstairs the master bedroom is light and bright and has his and hers separate closets

The attached master bath has dual sinks with solid surface counters, tile floors and a separate tub and toilet area.



The second bedroom upstairs has it's own private attached bathroom



The full size washer and dryer is included

This home has central heat and air conditioning



Pets welcome on approval



For more information or an appointment to view this property please call

K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to

"vacancies" and click on this address



CA BRE LIC #01877647



(RLNE3338740)