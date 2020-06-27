All apartments in Ramona
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

842 Mimosa Creek Lane

842 Mimosa Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

842 Mimosa Creek Lane, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWER HOME CLOSE TO TOWN WITH COMMUNITY POOL -
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath detached home located just a few blocks from Main St. and just off H St.

Built in 2001 this two story home has
*Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs
*Two car attached garage
*Large fenced outdoor patio area
*Community pool and jacuzzi.

Inside you will find
*Laminate hardwood floors downstairs
*Fireplace in the living room
*Separate dining area
*Ceiling fans throughout

The kitchen is upgraded with
*Solid surface counters
*Tile floors
*Tons of cabinets
*Propane gas stove
*Full size refrigerator

Upstairs the master bedroom is light and bright and has his and hers separate closets
The attached master bath has dual sinks with solid surface counters, tile floors and a separate tub and toilet area.

The second bedroom upstairs has it's own private attached bathroom

The full size washer and dryer is included
This home has central heat and air conditioning

Pets welcome on approval

For more information or an appointment to view this property please call
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045
You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to
"vacancies" and click on this address

CA BRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE3338740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have any available units?
842 Mimosa Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have?
Some of 842 Mimosa Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Mimosa Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
842 Mimosa Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Mimosa Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Mimosa Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 842 Mimosa Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
