632 A Street #29

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo w/ No Shared Walls - Pictures from 2019. Second story 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo with no shared walls. Many windows to let in more light. The master bathroom has a walk in closet and separate area with private sink and access to the bathroom. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. The on-site laundry room is just downstairs, so there is no shared floor either. There is a community pool and gated parking with 1 assigned parking spot. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with a $500 additional deposit and $50/month pet rent.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.

https://rently.com/properties/1522170

- Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for

clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email info@jensenpropertiessd.com



(RLNE5649668)