Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

632 A Street #29

632 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

632 A Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo w/ No Shared Walls - Pictures from 2019. Second story 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo with no shared walls. Many windows to let in more light. The master bathroom has a walk in closet and separate area with private sink and access to the bathroom. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. The on-site laundry room is just downstairs, so there is no shared floor either. There is a community pool and gated parking with 1 assigned parking spot. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with a $500 additional deposit and $50/month pet rent.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.
https://rently.com/properties/1522170
- Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email info@jensenpropertiessd.com

(RLNE5649668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 A Street #29 have any available units?
632 A Street #29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 632 A Street #29 have?
Some of 632 A Street #29's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 A Street #29 currently offering any rent specials?
632 A Street #29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 A Street #29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 A Street #29 is pet friendly.
Does 632 A Street #29 offer parking?
Yes, 632 A Street #29 offers parking.
Does 632 A Street #29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 A Street #29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 A Street #29 have a pool?
Yes, 632 A Street #29 has a pool.
Does 632 A Street #29 have accessible units?
No, 632 A Street #29 does not have accessible units.
Does 632 A Street #29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 A Street #29 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 A Street #29 have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 A Street #29 does not have units with air conditioning.

