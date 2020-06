Amenities

pool range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities pool

PENTHOUSE UNIT NO ONE BELOW YOU - This TWO BEDROOM unit has just been refurbished within the last year. Wood like plank flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and Bathroom. Newer blinds throughout and Newer gas range. Great location, close to the pool. Upstairs, no one living below you.



Ready for April move in. APPLY NOW!!!



Visit www.vipmgmt.com for more information.

Scott Worman DRE #01212307 call 805.654.8022



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4305326)