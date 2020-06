Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Marina Village - Perfect Penthouse with upgraded kitchen featuring newer granite counters and nice wooden cabinets with gas oven and range. Newer flooring in living room and dining room and both spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Second bedroom has wall to wall closet with mirrored closet doors. Forced air gas heating. Pool. Ready to move in and small pet welcome!



(RLNE5849338)