All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 760 N Angelina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
760 N Angelina Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

760 N Angelina Drive

760 North Angelina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

760 North Angelina Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom with a large patio space 1 story home. This home features large bedrooms with mini walk-in closets, 1 car garage parking + 1 carport with direct access in front of garage and washer/dryer hookups. This front unit duplex only has 1 shared wall (which is garage) for a homely feel, with one side being the alley for more privacy. New Paint, New Fence, updated kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans and hard flooring throughout. Walking distance to Kramer Middle School and Valencia High School, AVAILABLE NOW. Call/Text 714-831-1800 for showing information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 N Angelina Drive have any available units?
760 N Angelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 N Angelina Drive have?
Some of 760 N Angelina Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 N Angelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
760 N Angelina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 N Angelina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 760 N Angelina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 760 N Angelina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 760 N Angelina Drive does offer parking.
Does 760 N Angelina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 N Angelina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 N Angelina Drive have a pool?
No, 760 N Angelina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 760 N Angelina Drive have accessible units?
No, 760 N Angelina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 760 N Angelina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 N Angelina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles