760 N Angelina Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom with a large patio space 1 story home. This home features large bedrooms with mini walk-in closets, 1 car garage parking + 1 carport with direct access in front of garage and washer/dryer hookups. This front unit duplex only has 1 shared wall (which is garage) for a homely feel, with one side being the alley for more privacy. New Paint, New Fence, updated kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans and hard flooring throughout. Walking distance to Kramer Middle School and Valencia High School, AVAILABLE NOW. Call/Text 714-831-1800 for showing information.