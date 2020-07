Amenities

hardwood floors pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lovely home in The Fairways gated community with 3 bedrooms plus a large loft area that can be used as an office or play room. Home has wood flooring through out. It has an open floor plan and nice size yard for entertaining. The community is beautiful and has play area, pool and spa for you enjoyment. Walking distance to shopping center and easy access to freeways! Showings start 5/16.