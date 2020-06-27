336 Lavender Ln

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home in Placentia! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is spread over 1462 sq. ft. and features large living spaces, an attached 2 car garage, and a private backyard with a shed! As you enter the home you are greeted with the large front living room which includes a fireplace, shutters, and high ceilings! Moving forward to the kitchen, you'll find plenty of cabinet and counter space, a gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, and access to the backyard. Each of the four bedroom include ceiling fans, spacious closets, and windows allowing plenty of natural lighting. There are hardwood floors throughout and central AC. There are grass areas both front and back yard, a covered patio in the back of the house, and a shed! Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaper included. Pets okay, upon approval.



