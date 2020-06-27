All apartments in Placentia
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

336 Lavender Ln

336 Lavender Lane
Location

336 Lavender Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home in Placentia! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is spread over 1462 sq. ft. and features large living spaces, an attached 2 car garage, and a private backyard with a shed! As you enter the home you are greeted with the large front living room which includes a fireplace, shutters, and high ceilings! Moving forward to the kitchen, you'll find plenty of cabinet and counter space, a gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, and access to the backyard. Each of the four bedroom include ceiling fans, spacious closets, and windows allowing plenty of natural lighting. There are hardwood floors throughout and central AC. There are grass areas both front and back yard, a covered patio in the back of the house, and a shed! Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaper included. Pets okay, upon approval.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE4985988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Lavender Ln have any available units?
336 Lavender Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Lavender Ln have?
Some of 336 Lavender Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Lavender Ln currently offering any rent specials?
336 Lavender Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Lavender Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Lavender Ln is pet friendly.
Does 336 Lavender Ln offer parking?
Yes, 336 Lavender Ln offers parking.
Does 336 Lavender Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Lavender Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Lavender Ln have a pool?
No, 336 Lavender Ln does not have a pool.
Does 336 Lavender Ln have accessible units?
No, 336 Lavender Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Lavender Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Lavender Ln has units with dishwashers.
