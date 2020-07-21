334 Maui Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Placentia Lakes townhouse in a gated community, features 1,355 Sqft of living space, 2 spacious bedrooms one with a balcony. High ceilings in family room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen tiled counter tops, newer upstairs bathroom floor tiles as well as the shower tiles. First floor has tile and upstairs has laminate floors, living room with fireplace, patio with view of lake. Direct two car garage. Community with pools and spa luscious trees and landscaping. Easy access to the 57 freeway and near shops and entertainment. It is a must see!