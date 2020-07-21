All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 334 Maui Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
334 Maui Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:28 PM

334 Maui Drive

334 Maui Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

334 Maui Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Placentia Lakes townhouse in a gated community, features 1,355 Sqft of living space, 2 spacious bedrooms one with a balcony. High ceilings in family room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen tiled counter tops, newer upstairs bathroom floor tiles as well as the shower tiles. First floor has tile and upstairs has laminate floors, living room with fireplace, patio with view of lake. Direct two car garage. Community with pools and spa luscious trees and landscaping. Easy access to the 57 freeway and near shops and entertainment. It is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Maui Drive have any available units?
334 Maui Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Maui Drive have?
Some of 334 Maui Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Maui Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 Maui Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Maui Drive pet-friendly?
No, 334 Maui Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 334 Maui Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 Maui Drive offers parking.
Does 334 Maui Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Maui Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Maui Drive have a pool?
Yes, 334 Maui Drive has a pool.
Does 334 Maui Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 Maui Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Maui Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Maui Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlacentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles