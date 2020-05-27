331 Monterey Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*No longer accepting interest* on this gorgeously remodeled single-level home located on a cul-de-sac conveniently located next to park (great for kids, picnics and relaxing). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room and eat-in kitchen. NEW interior paint, NEW flooring throughout, NEW cabinets, NEW countertops, NEW stainless appliances, NEW dual pane windows, NEW recessed lighting, and NEW stucco and exterior paint. Large, private backyard. Two-car attached garage with direct access into the home. Conveniently close to shops, restaurants, freeways, and award-winning Placentia/Yorba Linda Schools.