Placentia, CA
331 Monterey Circle
331 Monterey Circle

Location

331 Monterey Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*No longer accepting interest* on this gorgeously remodeled single-level home located on a cul-de-sac conveniently located next to park (great for kids, picnics and relaxing). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room and eat-in kitchen. NEW interior paint, NEW flooring throughout, NEW cabinets, NEW countertops, NEW stainless appliances, NEW dual pane windows, NEW recessed lighting, and NEW stucco and exterior paint. Large, private backyard. Two-car attached garage with direct access into the home. Conveniently close to shops, restaurants, freeways, and award-winning Placentia/Yorba Linda Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Monterey Circle have any available units?
331 Monterey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 331 Monterey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
331 Monterey Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Monterey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 331 Monterey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 331 Monterey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 331 Monterey Circle does offer parking.
Does 331 Monterey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Monterey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Monterey Circle have a pool?
No, 331 Monterey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 331 Monterey Circle have accessible units?
No, 331 Monterey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Monterey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Monterey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Monterey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Monterey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
