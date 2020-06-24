All apartments in Placentia
325 Purdy Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

325 Purdy Avenue

325 Purdy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 Purdy Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful completely remodeled Single Story Home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a pool! Custom designed Fully upgraded single level home with no expense spared. Starting with custom hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, new sliding glass door, amazing kitchen with custom cabinets covered in stunning quartz counter tops, New furnace, new heater, new AC, new water heater, new bathroom vanities and the list go on. As you walk through the new double front door you immediately notice the vaulted ceilings with ample natural light enhanced by energy efficient recessed LED lighting shining on the hardwood floors which lead you to you massive living room with large picture window of the backyard and pool. The kitchen features custom cabinets and quartz counter tops showcasing the high end stainless steel appliances and drop range exhaust fan overlooking both dining areas. The separated family room has new sliding glass door to your private patio and pool with a beautiful greenery hedged yard. The master and 2nd bedroom is huge. The guest and master bathrooms brand new vanity, sink and hardware. The garage is an oversize 3 car garage and enough room for a boat or RV. This home was upgraded with nothing missed. It has recessed LED lighting, new floors in every room, custom paint, brand new bathrooms and kitchen, new high-end appliances and fixtures, and new high efficiency AC. Award Winning School sand Tri-city Park.Pool and yard maintenance is included with the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Purdy Avenue have any available units?
325 Purdy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Purdy Avenue have?
Some of 325 Purdy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Purdy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Purdy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Purdy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 Purdy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 325 Purdy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 325 Purdy Avenue offers parking.
Does 325 Purdy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Purdy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Purdy Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 325 Purdy Avenue has a pool.
Does 325 Purdy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Purdy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Purdy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Purdy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
