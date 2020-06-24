325 Purdy Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful completely remodeled Single Story Home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a pool! Custom designed Fully upgraded single level home with no expense spared. Starting with custom hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, new sliding glass door, amazing kitchen with custom cabinets covered in stunning quartz counter tops, New furnace, new heater, new AC, new water heater, new bathroom vanities and the list go on. As you walk through the new double front door you immediately notice the vaulted ceilings with ample natural light enhanced by energy efficient recessed LED lighting shining on the hardwood floors which lead you to you massive living room with large picture window of the backyard and pool. The kitchen features custom cabinets and quartz counter tops showcasing the high end stainless steel appliances and drop range exhaust fan overlooking both dining areas. The separated family room has new sliding glass door to your private patio and pool with a beautiful greenery hedged yard. The master and 2nd bedroom is huge. The guest and master bathrooms brand new vanity, sink and hardware. The garage is an oversize 3 car garage and enough room for a boat or RV. This home was upgraded with nothing missed. It has recessed LED lighting, new floors in every room, custom paint, brand new bathrooms and kitchen, new high-end appliances and fixtures, and new high efficiency AC. Award Winning School sand Tri-city Park.Pool and yard maintenance is included with the price.