2496 Arrow Circle

2496 Arrow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2496 Arrow Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
End Unit Two Story Condo in Woodfield Community. Interior has been freshly painted with custom colors. Carpets & ceramic tile flooring have been professionally cleaned. First level has a living room with a fireplace with glass slider to outdoor patio. Formal dining room, updated kitchen, kitchen eat-in area and pantry. Half bathroom and additional storage on this level. Kitchen overlooks the enclosed back yard patio. Second level includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master shower and hall bathroom shower over the tub were updated a few years ago. Detached two car garage opens into the back yard patio. Central A/C with ceiling fans in the master bedroom and one other bedroom. Tankless water heater and washer-dryer hook ups in the garage. Association pool and spa are well cared for as is the entire complex. Complex is directly across the street from Tri-City Park. Very good location in the Placentia - Yorba Linda School District. Worth a long look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

