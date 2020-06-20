2342 California Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Turnkey Single Story Home that has been remodeled and upgraded. This home has a 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The Kitchen has tiled floors, new cabinets and granite counters, new pendant lights and canned lighting, sink & faucet, and the stove is newer. In the living room the hearth is new and throughout the home is laminate wood flooring. Newlight in the dinning room, both bathrooms have new cabinets and new granite counters, new mirrors, lights, sinks and faucets. The home has all new windows, new A/C and Heating, New paint inside and outside, new outlets throughout the home. A huge backyard that has been reseeded, a new fence was put in the backyard, A new gate was put in and painted. Walk to Golden elementary school and nearby restaurants, shopping, Brea Mall, Orange Block, Museums, walking and hiking trails at Tri-City park, Carbon Canyon Regional Park, & Craig Regional Park. Dog parks at Tri-City Park and Wildcatters Dog Park. Much more things to do in this beautiful city of Placentia.