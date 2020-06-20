All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 2342 California Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
2342 California Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

2342 California Street

2342 California St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2342 California St, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Turnkey Single Story Home that has been remodeled and upgraded. This home has a 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The Kitchen has tiled floors, new cabinets and granite counters, new pendant lights and canned lighting, sink & faucet, and the stove is newer. In the living room the hearth is new and throughout the home is laminate wood flooring. Newlight in the dinning room, both bathrooms have new cabinets and new granite counters, new mirrors, lights, sinks and faucets. The home has all new windows, new A/C and Heating, New paint inside and outside, new outlets throughout the home. A huge backyard that has been reseeded, a new fence was put in the backyard, A new gate was put in and painted. Walk to Golden elementary school and nearby restaurants, shopping, Brea Mall, Orange Block, Museums, walking and hiking trails at Tri-City park, Carbon Canyon Regional Park, & Craig Regional Park. Dog parks at Tri-City Park and Wildcatters Dog Park. Much more things to do in this beautiful city of Placentia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 California Street have any available units?
2342 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 California Street have?
Some of 2342 California Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
2342 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 California Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 California Street is pet friendly.
Does 2342 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 2342 California Street offers parking.
Does 2342 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 California Street have a pool?
No, 2342 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 2342 California Street have accessible units?
No, 2342 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles