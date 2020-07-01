All apartments in Placentia
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:53 PM

219 East Santa Fe Court

219 East Santa Fe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 East Santa Fe Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the gated community of Clementine in the heart of the Historical District of Old Town Placentia this home is ready for you! This large end unit townhome was built in 2006 and features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with direct access, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, extensive recessed lighting, ground level bedroom and full bathroom, office nook, water softener, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower, central heat and air and balcony. Available immediately. Owner will supply a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Owner pays for HOA fees. No smoking. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 East Santa Fe Court have any available units?
219 East Santa Fe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 East Santa Fe Court have?
Some of 219 East Santa Fe Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 East Santa Fe Court currently offering any rent specials?
219 East Santa Fe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 East Santa Fe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 East Santa Fe Court is pet friendly.
Does 219 East Santa Fe Court offer parking?
Yes, 219 East Santa Fe Court offers parking.
Does 219 East Santa Fe Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 East Santa Fe Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 East Santa Fe Court have a pool?
No, 219 East Santa Fe Court does not have a pool.
Does 219 East Santa Fe Court have accessible units?
No, 219 East Santa Fe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 219 East Santa Fe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 East Santa Fe Court has units with dishwashers.

