219 East Santa Fe Court

Amenities
Located in the gated community of Clementine in the heart of the Historical District of Old Town Placentia this home is ready for you! This large end unit townhome was built in 2006 and features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with direct access, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, extensive recessed lighting, ground level bedroom and full bathroom, office nook, water softener, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower, central heat and air and balcony. Available immediately. Owner will supply a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Owner pays for HOA fees. No smoking. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. Renter's insurance is required.