Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
155 Preakness Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

155 Preakness Drive

155 Preakness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Preakness Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Call Cindy at 714-356-0462. Beautifully upgraded condo in Placentia. Laminate flooring throughout entire home, nice large living room with fireplace and sliding doors that lead into the very spacious back patio. Plenty of room for entertaining, BBQ and eating out on the Patio. The living room opens to the separate dining area and the kitchen. Upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen, tile flooring, shaker cabinets with updated hardware, double stainless steel sinks in Kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space. Inside laundry room and direct access to the 2 car attached garage. Downstairs 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with remodeled master bathroom with walk in shower. Two full bathrooms upstairs, lots of closet space, ceiling fans and large windows with lots of natural lighting. Association pool, lots of guest parking, close to schools, trails, horse trails, biking and walking trails, restaurants and shopping. Call Cindy at 714-356-0462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Preakness Drive have any available units?
155 Preakness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Preakness Drive have?
Some of 155 Preakness Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Preakness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 Preakness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Preakness Drive pet-friendly?
No, 155 Preakness Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 155 Preakness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 155 Preakness Drive offers parking.
Does 155 Preakness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Preakness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Preakness Drive have a pool?
Yes, 155 Preakness Drive has a pool.
Does 155 Preakness Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 Preakness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Preakness Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Preakness Drive has units with dishwashers.

