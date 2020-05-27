155 Preakness Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Call Cindy at 714-356-0462. Beautifully upgraded condo in Placentia. Laminate flooring throughout entire home, nice large living room with fireplace and sliding doors that lead into the very spacious back patio. Plenty of room for entertaining, BBQ and eating out on the Patio. The living room opens to the separate dining area and the kitchen. Upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen, tile flooring, shaker cabinets with updated hardware, double stainless steel sinks in Kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space. Inside laundry room and direct access to the 2 car attached garage. Downstairs 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with remodeled master bathroom with walk in shower. Two full bathrooms upstairs, lots of closet space, ceiling fans and large windows with lots of natural lighting. Association pool, lots of guest parking, close to schools, trails, horse trails, biking and walking trails, restaurants and shopping. Call Cindy at 714-356-0462