1506 E. Spruce St. #B

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Condo in Placentia! - Amazing Placentia condo for lease! This is a 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, single story 1250 sq. ft. upstairs condo. This upgraded unit has laminate flooring throughout with carpet in 2 of the bedrooms, new paint, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (brand new stove, oven & dishwasher). This 3 bedroom unit features 2 master bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a spacious living room, dining area, central A/C, microwave, and a stack-able washer/dryer in unit. There is a small patio that overlooks the pool. The home includes a 1-car detached garage and a parking permit for an open spot, association pool, spa and 1/2 basketball court. A small pet is negotiable with an additional deposit.



