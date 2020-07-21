All apartments in Placentia
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1506 E. Spruce St. #B
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

1506 E. Spruce St. #B

1506 E Spruce St · No Longer Available
Location

1506 E Spruce St, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Condo in Placentia! - Amazing Placentia condo for lease! This is a 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, single story 1250 sq. ft. upstairs condo. This upgraded unit has laminate flooring throughout with carpet in 2 of the bedrooms, new paint, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (brand new stove, oven & dishwasher). This 3 bedroom unit features 2 master bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a spacious living room, dining area, central A/C, microwave, and a stack-able washer/dryer in unit. There is a small patio that overlooks the pool. The home includes a 1-car detached garage and a parking permit for an open spot, association pool, spa and 1/2 basketball court. A small pet is negotiable with an additional deposit.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5108041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B have any available units?
1506 E. Spruce St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B have?
Some of 1506 E. Spruce St. #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 E. Spruce St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E. Spruce St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E. Spruce St. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 E. Spruce St. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1506 E. Spruce St. #B offers parking.
Does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 E. Spruce St. #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B have a pool?
Yes, 1506 E. Spruce St. #B has a pool.
Does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B have accessible units?
No, 1506 E. Spruce St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E. Spruce St. #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 E. Spruce St. #B has units with dishwashers.
